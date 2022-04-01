Allowing liquor at Kerala IT parks, opening more outlets invite criticism

Provisions in the new liquor policy of the left-front government in Kerala to allow liquor at IT parks and open more outlets are inviting criticism from within the ruling front as well as anti-liquor forums.

Leaders of CPI(M), which is the second-largest party in the ruling front, had even alleged of lack of initiatives to promote the toddy sector apart from raising concerns over allowing liquor at IT parks and opening more outlets.

Kerala Congress (M), which is another coalition partner of the CPI(M)-led left-front government, cited the need for reviewing the liquor policy. Party leader Jose K Mani said that if there are concerns over the liquor policy, those need to be corrected.

The opposition party Congress and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) also strongly opposed the liquor policy.

KCBC flayed that the government was paving the way for making more alcoholics by allowing liquor at IT parks and opening more outlets. The policy was aimed at helping the liquor lobbies. The government should review the decision, the council's anti-liquor forum demanded.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress flayed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who earlier accused the previous Congress government of promoting liquor was now promoting liquor in a big way by allowing more outlets and breweries and even allowing liquor at IT parks.

