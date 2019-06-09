Ambulance with victims collides with lorry, 8 killed

In a tragic incident, an ambulance carrying victims of a road accident collided with a lorry killing eight persons, including the ambulance driver. The incident occurred at Palakkad in central Kerala on Sunday afternoon.

A five-member team from Pattambi in Palakkad went on a tour to Nelliyampathi in Palakkad on Sunday. The car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Nenmara. The passengers who escaped with minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital.

After first-aid, the five were referred to a hospital in Palakkad for further examination. The five, along with three of their relatives proceeded to the Palakkad in an ambulance. On the way, the ambulance collided head-on with a lorry carrying fish at Thanniserry near Palakkad town. The ambulance was fully damaged in the collision and all the persons in it died.

Local sources identified the deceased as the ambulance driver Sudheer, 39, of Nenmara in Palakkad and Pattambi natives as Nazar, Subail, Favaz, Ummer and Shafi. The two other deceased were yet to be identified. Except for the ambulance driver, all others were said to be friends and relatives. Three others suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Over-speeding of the ambulance and the lorry was said to be the reason for the accident.