Amid new virus strain scare, passenger from UK tests Covid-19 positive in Chennai

A passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, amid concerns that a new strain of the Covid-19 virus is spreading more quickly in that country.

The passenger, who was under institutional quarantine, was shifted to hospital care on Tuesday morning.

The government is also sending the swab samples of the said passenger to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis to find out whether he is infected with old or the new strain that has caused many scares across the globe.

“One person who returned from the UK to Chennai via New Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. The passenger was already under home isolation but once he tested positive, we have shifted him to King's Institute for further treatment. All passengers who came from the UK are being monitored,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health), told reporters

He also asked people not to panic as the government has taken enough steps to ensure that there is no second wave of coronavirus in the state. “Whether it is the old strain or new strain will be known only after the genomic analysis. We appeal to the people not to panic and believe rumours being circulated on WhatsApp,” Radhakrishnan said.

