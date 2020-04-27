ANALYSIS | Have a look at the fluctuating trends of coronavirus in Kerala

Kerala is witnessing a fluctuating trend in fresh coronavirus cases being reported daily. Even two districts that had no cases a week ago now have over 30 cases, forcing the government to enforce total lockdown there.

Of the 13 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, six were in Kottayam and four in Idukki, taking the total numbers to 17 and 14, respectively. Both these adjacent districts had no cases till a week ago and even lockdown norms were relaxed.

But with the cases increasing and the source of infection of many yet to be traced, the government brought these two districts under the red-zone and restored total lockdown.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kannur district, which was emerging as another hotspot after Kasargod, is now witnessing a declining trend with only one case being reported on Monday while six were discharged.

Kerala has been witnessing only a few fresh cases for nearly ten days from the second week of April and hence the state was heaving a sigh of relief. But the daily numbers of fresh cases witnessed a spike for three days from April 21 with more cases being reported in Kannur.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Kerala has remained almost steady. The total recovered so far reached 355 of the 481 infected so far, three have lost their lives. A total of 123 are under treatment.