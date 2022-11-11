Andaman ex-Chief Secy remanded to police custody

Andaman ex-Chief Secy remanded to police custody

The police on Thursday had arrested the senior IAS officer after his plea for an anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Nov 11 2022, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 19:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain was on Friday remanded to police custody till Monday, November 14, in an alleged gangrape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others. The judgement was pronounced by the chief judicial magistrate of Port Blair after he was produced in court. olice sought remand to continue their probe against him and other co-accused who are yet to be apprehended in the case which has rocked the island territory.

The police on Thursday had arrested the senior IAS officer after his plea for an anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court. Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Narain was staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
India News
Crimes against women

What's Brewing

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

 