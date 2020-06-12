Andhra Pradesh ACB arrests former minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu over multi-crore scam

Andhra Pradesh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrests former minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu for alleged multi-crore scam in procuring medicines, surgical equipment for ESI hospitals when he was the labour minister in previous TDP regime.

ACB officials confirmed arrests of the minister and a few officials. Earlier, when the Jaganmohan Reddy government ordered a vigilance enquiry, the minister denied any fraud saying they went by the central guidelines.

The scam amount is about Rs 150 crore in the procurement of Rs 988 crore during 2014-19, ACB officials said.