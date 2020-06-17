Andhra Pradesh assembly passes resolution against NRC, 'new format' of NPR

The Andhra Pradesh assembly has, on Wednesday, adopted a resolution against the National Register of Citizens.

While opposing the National Population Register “in current format”, it requested the Narendra Modi government to keep the NPR exercise in abeyance till the procedure is reverted to 2010 format.

Deputy Chief Minister (minority welfare) Amzath Basha said the NPR in its current format “is causing fear, apprehensions and insecurities in the minds of Andhra Pradesh people.”

“Addition of new columns, especially pertaining to the parent’s place of birth and date of birth, mother tongue etc., in NPR 2020 has led to unnecessary confusion and lack of trust among the public to the extent of impinging on public order,” Basha said, while moving the resolution.

However, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has always been defending the interests of the state’s minorities, Basha said.

The ruling YSRCP had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill, last year.

Nevertheless, in March, after apprehensions expressed by Muslim leaders in the state, Reddy has announced that a resolution opposing new format of NPR would be introduced in the budget session. Reddy’s cabinet had also approved a resolution to this extent.

The assembly session could not be held earlier because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The house also paid tributes to the army men who laid down their lives during a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops on Monday night.

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, this house pays glorious tributes to the brave soldiers who martyred in the Galwan Valley while safeguarding the integrity and sovereignty of our country. The bravery of Colonel Santosh Babu, a Telugu hailing from Suryapet of neighboring state, will be remembered for eternity,” Reddy said.

The house was adjourned sine die after it passed the budget and other bills. The legislature was convened for two days amid the COVID-19 pandemic primarily for the introduction and approval of the state’s 2020-21 budget.