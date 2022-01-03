Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan meets PM Modi, reiterates state's demands

Andhra CM meets PM Modi, reiterates state's demands

Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 03 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 22:48 ist
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on PM Modi today. Credit: Twitter/PMOIndia

In an hour-long meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy reiterated several of the pending demands, issues pertaining to the state.

At the top of his list of demands was approval for the Polavaram project's revised cost estimate of Rs 55,657 crore at 2017-18 price level, which includes drinking water component of Rs 4,000 crore.

Reddy also requested the PM to release the pending payments of Rs 2,100 crore already incurred by the state government for the national project. 

Stating that the total revenue deficit of AP for 2014-15 financial year was Rs 22,949 crore but the amount released to the state was only Rs 4,118 crore, the CM requested for the remaining Rs 18,831 crore to be released at the earliest.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh objects to national project status for Upper Bhadra

Reddy said that the inadequate coverage under the National Food Security Act is leaving out a large number of needy persons in AP and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned officials for correction of state's data.

The Chief Minister complained that Rs 6,284 crore receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited from the Telangana distribution utilities and Telangana DISCOMs is yet to be made and sought Modi's intervention in quick clearance of the dues. Reddy later met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

