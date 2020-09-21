Andhra Pradesh CM launches mobile app to register police complaints

To help people in times Covid-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launched the 'AP Police Seva' app, which enables online registration of complaints and also lets the public monitor the action taken.

To curb the spread of fake news and messages, the app also consists of a fact-check feature, which helps to know the authenticity of the news reports or the news being circulating on social media, officials said.

It offers 87 different types of services while connecting all the police stations across the state.

Congratulating the police department for developing the app, the chief minister, on Monday, said the app was in tune with the state’s friendly policing concept and would help instill confidence among the people (to approach the police with their grievances).

“The need for citizens to visit police stations would be lessened with the app. The initiative helps in making the police accessible to the public all the time,” Reddy stated.

Along with complaints directed through WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, the app also offers the facility of making video calls in case of such need.

House monitoring, passport services, lost document search, no-objection certificates and other such services are also made available through the app.

The new app, with 12 modules related to women’s safety, is integrated with the existing Disha App meant for women’s protection.

It has six road safety modules, where a report of an accident victim can be filed online and further, the incident would be linked to the hospital services. Similarly, it has 15 modules of cybercrime, to report any sort of cybercrime.

So far, 11 lakh people have downloaded the Disha app. While 568 complaints were received, FIRs have been registered in 117 cases, and action was taken, officials said.