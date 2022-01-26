Andhra Pradesh CM launches monetary aid scheme for women from upper castes

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has launched a new scheme offering monetary assistance to the economically-backward women from the upper castes.

Under the EBC Nestham, Rs 589 crore were disbursed into the bank accounts of about four lakh women.

The direct benefits transfer scheme is aimed at bettering the livelihoods of EBC women in the 45-60 years age group by providing an assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum.

3,92,674 women from the forward castes like Brahmins, Vysyas, Reddys, Kammas and Kshatriyas are the beneficiaries at present.

Speaking during the launch on Tuesday, the eve of 73rd Republic Day, Chief Minister Reddy said that “EBC Nestham was not mentioned in the YSRCP's election manifesto, but the government came up with the scheme to help the poor among the forward castes.”

Reddy mentioned that his government is already implementing similar schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham aiding about 32 lakh middle-aged women from other castes in their economic empowerment.

Reddy said the AP government has partnered with companies like ITC, Amul, Proctor and Gamble, Reliance to help women with business opportunities. “These initiatives boost the confidence among women to run their businesses effortlessly and make them self-reliant.”

The Chief Minister stated that in the past two and half years of his regime, Rs 13025 crore was spent on Amma Vodi scheme benefiting over 44 lakh mothers. “61.73 lakh people have been receiving social security pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka, and 78.75 lakh women have benefited through YSR Aasara scheme.”

"Amma-vodi" gives Rs 15,000 per year to mothers from poor sections sending their kids to schools.

Reddy said that his government “not just implemented welfare schemes for women but has also appointed them in prominent positions like Legislative Council Vice Chairperson, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, State Election Commissioner.” “We have brought 50 percent reservation for women in all nominated posts and nominated works.”

