Andhra Pradesh CM plans interlinking of lakes to avoid water scarcity in future

The Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh is planning to interlink the lakes, and ponds in the state through canals and feeder channels in the next five years to prevent water shortage.

In a review meeting with the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments, Reddy asked officials to prepare a comprehensive plan in this regard. The CM said in drought-prone places like Kadapa, Anantapuram tanks could also be connected.

Meanwhile, the state machinery has initiated a summer action plan to supply water to shortage areas till July. Special arrangements are made for the supply of drinking water in salinity impact areas in the Godavari districts, Flouride impacted Uddanam in northern Andhra, and the Uranium impact areas in Kadapa, Prakasam, Palnadu and Chittoor districts.

The Chief Minister said that his government is offering free bores, motors and pipes to eligible farmers under the YSR Jalakala scheme. A rig has to be operated in each of the 175 constituencies to lay the bore wells, the CM instructed officials on Monday.

13,245 bores were laid so far at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh for each one.

To bring in transparency, the bore drilling money should be credited directly into the farmer's account through the Direct Benefits Transfer system and he can make the payment, Reddy said.

The YSRCP government is providing free of cost bores to farmers possessing five acres of land and free drilling for those with 5-10 acres of land.

With even politicians from neighbouring states like Telangana IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao commenting on the worsening condition of the roads in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Reddy has directed immediate administrative sanctions inviting tenders for road construction in rural areas.

“These works should begin by mid-May. Repair and construction of roads under Panchayat Raj department should be completed on priority,” the CM said.

