Andhra Pradesh govt provides Rs 10,000 aid to tailors, barbers and washermen

Under 'Jagananna Chedodu', a financial assistance scheme for tailors, barbers and washermen, the Andhra Pradesh government has disbursed Rs 285.35 crore into the accounts of 2,85,350 beneficiaries.

This is the second tranche of the scheme handing Rs 10,000 per annum to people involved in these trades, as per a welfare promise made by YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

Rs 146.10 crore is being credited to the bank accounts of 1,46,103 tailors with shops, followed by Rs 98.44 crore to 98,439 washermen and Rs 40.81 crore to 40,808 barbers. The funds provided by the government can be utilised for purchasing tools, equipment and other essentials to boost their business.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy asserted that the scheme is being delivered in a transparent manner with no scope for corruption, and that Rs 583.78 crore was credited till now to all the eligible beneficiaries.

“The previous (TDP) government had diluted the fee reimbursement scheme that benefits poor students from backward class. Our government had turned the BCs from Backward Classes to Backbone Classes by empowering them socially, economically, and politically,” Reddy said, while speaking on the occasion of the fund release on Tuesday.

Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is the first state to constitute a BC Commission and has made laws implementing 50 per cent reservation for BC, SC, ST and Minorities and women in all nominated posts and contracts.

“In the State cabinet too, 60 per cent posts were given to BC, SC, ST, and minority leaders, while two BC leaders were sent to Rajya Sabha,” the CM said.

