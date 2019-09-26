Andhra Pradesh planning a green tax to check pollution

Cracking the whip on pollutants, the Andhra Pradesh government will be collecting a green tax besides imposing a ban on single-use plastic.

Taking a serious view of growing pollution levels and its impact on the society, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Thursday during a review meeting with the Forest and Environment Department.

"About one lakh tonnes of waste is being generated from pharma companies. But only 30 per cent of it is being refined. The remaining 70 per cent is left in the open, polluting the environment," he said.

He directed the Forest and Environment Department officials to prepare a proposal within one month to promote the protection of the environment and prevention of pollution. He asked the officials to study and observe the various methods and steps taken by other countries in preserving the environment and controlling pollution.

To keep a check on pollution by industrial houses, the state will collect a green tax and has also decided to ban single-use plastic which means that the state should get rid of single-use plastic.

“Even after the central and state governments announced the hatchery zones, I do not understand how permission has been given for pharma companies in the zone,” the Chief Minister said.

He took a serious view of the pollution levels in Visakhapatnam. "The pollution levels in Visakhapatnam are very high. They should be prevented immediately if not there will be severe consequences.” Like Mission Godavari, the CM asked for a plan for the protection of the environment.

“I have discussed with French delegates about solid waste management. Every government and private hospital should have a waste management department,” he said. In order to protect crop canals, CM directed to refine waste material from Aqua industries.