Anil Antony induction unlikely to help BJP woo Christian votes in Kerala

Even as the BJP is planning to project Congress senior leader A K Antony’s son Anil K Antony in Kerala, political analysts opined it is unlikely to give any impetus to BJP’s efforts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks.

Anil, who joined BJP on Thursday, is likely to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction with youths in Kochi on April 25.

While Anil’s younger brother Ajith Antony told a section of media that “his brother would be thrown out like curry leaves by the BJP”, political analysts pointed out the fate of many Congress leaders from the Christian community who joined the BJP.

Ajith said that he hoped that his brother would correct his mistake and return to Congress. “I think that BJP will throw out Anil like curry leaves. Anil may realise his mistake and return to Congress,” he said and added that leaders like Tom Vadakkan who joined the BJP from Congress were not in the picture now.

Ajith also said that A K Antony was very upset over Anil’s decision. “I have never seen my father so sad like this before. Our parents had given us the freedom to make decisions. Their only advice was to think well before making decisions. Hence they are very upset over Anil’s decision,” said Ajith.

Political analyst Jacob George said since Anil was not a big political figure in Kerala, the BJP would not have any electoral gain by wooing him to the party. “Even as the BJP wooed known persons like Alphonse Kannanthanam and made him minister, he could not influence the Christian vote banks in subsequent elections. It is not that easy to change the mindset of a community,” said George.

He also cited that Congress leaders like Tom Vadakkan and Vijayan Thomas who joined the BJP seem to have become very irrelevant now.

Christian vote banks

The BJP has been making all-out efforts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks of Kerala. The party leaders were in constant touch with the community leaders.

Recently, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian church, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the church headquarters at Kottayam in Kerala.

Modi had recently said that BJP would come to power in Kerala in due course.

As per the 2018 census, Kerala has over 18% Christian population. Christian votes play a crucial role in many constituencies in the state.