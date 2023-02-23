Probe Kerala captive jumbo deaths: Animal Rights body

Animal rights body seeks probe into frequent death of captive elephants in Kerala

The forum also urged that initiatives like e-elephants should be promoted as an alternative for live elephants at festivals

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Feb 23 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 14:15 ist
show elephants standing by a 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant who died after suffering injuries, in Velliyar River, Palakkad district of Kerala. Credit: AP Photo

An animal rights forum has urged the Kerala government to order a probe into the frequent deaths of captive elephants in the state and set 60 as retirement age for elephants.

The forum also urged that initiatives like e-elephants should be promoted as an alternative for live elephants at festivals.

In a letter sent to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Centre for Research on Animal Rights (CRAR) said that 138 captive elephants died in Kerala during 2018 to 2023. Several instances of cruelty towards elephants during festivals and 'poorams' were also reported.

Also Read: A temple in Kerala is all set to have an electronic elephant

CRAR founder Alok Hisarwala Gupta said that problems caused by captivity could be the reason for the death of captive elephants. An inquiry should be ordered into the deaths in order to identify the real causes, he said.

CRAR also sought stringent measures against the use of sharp objects to control elephants and forcing elephants to participate in festivals without adequate rest. There were around 50 instances of elephants killing mahouts due to stress during 2014-21, CRAR pointed out.

"There is no religious basis or compulsions for parading elephants for temple festivals," Gupta said.

 

