AP government holds grand reception for CJI Ramana

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a visit to the CJI earlier as well, even as the two had collided in the past over allegations of interference in AP High Court

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 25 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 21:08 ist
CJI NV Ramana and his wife at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jaganmohan Reddy government hosted a grand reception in Vijayawada on Saturday in honour of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Justice Ramana, who was elevated to the top judicial post in the country in April this year, is on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. Prior to the function, Reddy and his wife Bharathi had also paid a courtesy call to Justice Ramana.

The high-tea event organised at the Indira Gandhi municipal stadium was attended by JK Maheshwari, a Supreme Court judge and former chief justice of Andhra Pradesh high court, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief justices, among other judges. Several of Reddy's council of ministers were also in attendance.

Also Read — So far, no response from Centre on Judicial Infrastructure Corp, aid to lawyers, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

In October last year, months before Ramana became the CJI, Reddy had made serious allegations against the then second senior-most judge in the apex court. A huge controversy erupted over the letter Reddy wrote to the then CJI SA Bobde, accusing Justice Ramana of trying to control the AP High Court and influence cases affecting the state.

The chief minister even charged that the high court was being used to "destabilise and topple his democratically-elected government." After an in-house probe, the complaint by CM Reddy was dismissed.

Justice Ramana is set to serve as the CJI till August 2022. On Friday, Justice Ramana received was felicitated in his native village of Ponnavaram in AP's Krishna district.

Chief Justice of India
N V Ramana
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
India News

