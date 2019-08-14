AP Govt fears for Naidu’s home, wants him to shift

With water levels at Prakasam barrage on Krishna River increasing from inflows from Pulichintala, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday morning started fortifying the bunds near former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s residence on the riverbank.

The barrage is brimming with 3.07 tmc feet of water which is its full capacity. The inflow is 4.12 lakh cusecs and all the water has been let downstream.

Chandrababu Naidu left for Hyderabad on Tuesday, where he will be undergoing treatment for a small ailment on his hand. As a precaution, officials have already shifted the convoy of the former CM to a guesthouse nearby.

“We were told that furniture in the ground floor has been shifted to the first floor before Naidu left for Hyderabad. As a responsible citizen he must at least vacate the house which was constructed in the river bed against rules,” Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Mangalagiri MLA (YSRCP) said.

The ruling party legislator, who has waged a legal a war against encroachments on the riverbed, visited the banks and reviewed the situation.

“We understand that Naidu knows that the house is doomed and has run away to Hyderabad. We worry for the safety of Naidu, his family and his grandson, better they vacate and leave at once,” Reddy told media.

However, the TDP leaders in Guntur district have that there is no danger to their Naidu's residence "

The river water is far, far away from the rented accommodation of our leader,” a TDP leader from Tenali said, showing aerial photographs of the residence. The TDP has alleged that the Mangalgiri MLA is planning to remove furniture from Naidu’s house when he was away from Amaravati.



The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government has already demolished “Praja Vedika” a convention hall built by the TDP government, which is close to the Naidu’s residence that belongs to Lingamaneni family. The government’s contention was that all the structures built in the river bed are illegal and therefore must be demolished. However, the demolition drive stopped after “Praja Vedika” was brought down.

