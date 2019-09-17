'AP govt slapped 19 cases against Kodela in 2 months'

Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu seeking an inquiry by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the circumstances leading to the suicidal death of party leader and ex-speaker of the legislative assembly Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, called his death a murder by the state government.

Naidu addressing media here on Tuesday morning at the NTR Trust Bhavan where Kodela’s mortal remains were kept for public view read of a list of 19 cases mostly petty in nature hoisted on the former speaker. “Many of the cases occurred a few years ago. In many cases the complainants are criminals who might have been coerced by the government to file a complaint against Kodela,” Naidu said.

Expressing apprehensions over the mental health of the Chief Minister Naidu said that, Jagan is behaving like a serial killer who takes revenge for some bad incident occurred years ago.

Furniture case

Taking a serious note of the theft of Assembly furniture case on Kodela, Naidu said that the furniture belonged to the speaker’s office here before the state was bifurcated. After the Assembly shifted part of the furniture has been shifted to his office in Narsaraopet. “In two separate letters to the secretary of the Assembly secretary, Kodela offered to pay the cost of the furniture and invited the Assembly staff to estimate the cost of the furniture which doesn’t exceed Rs 1.5 lakh. Surprisingly the local MLA files a theft case on Kodela and the assembly staff comes and checks his office, humiliating Kodela,” Naidu said.

“A person (Jagan) with several CBI cases pending and who was in jail for 16 months haunts Kodela on a petty case of Rs 1 lakh,” Naidu said. He said that Kodela known as “Palnadu Tiger” was so humiliated by the Jagan government who slapped cases with non-bailable sections on him that he lost the will to live. “In a state of depression, Kodela used his Lungi to hang himself,” Naidu said.

False Propaganda

Taking exception of the news items published and telecast on Jagan’s Sakshi TV and newspaper implicating Kodela’s son in his death, Naidu wondered how Kodela’s son who was in the USA be blamed, “If he is present here yesterday he would have been implicated in the death case,” Naidu said. Meanwhile, a case was filed by one YSRCP leader Kancheti Sai in Narsaraopet that Kodela’s son actually murdered his father.