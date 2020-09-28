Approver in Kochi actor assault case complains of threats to change statement, case registered

An approver in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a popular south Indian actress at Kochi has reported threats seeking to alter his statement.

Vipin Lal, a native of Bekal in Kasargod district, lodged a petition and a case was also registered.

Actor Dileep is among the accused in the case. Many key witnesses have already turned hostile in the case. The prosecution has also alleged attempts to influence witnesses in the case.

According to police, the complainant alleged that he received a letter threatening him for giving a statement against the accused. A probe was initiated into the complaint.

The prosecution says the actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang at the behest of Dileep in February 2017. Dileep was arrested in this connection in July 2017 and was granted bail in October.