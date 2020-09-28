Approver in Kochi actor assault case alleges threats

Approver in Kochi actor assault case complains of threats to change statement, case registered

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 28 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 21:04 ist
Actor Dileep is among the accused in the case. Credit: PTI/file photo.

An approver in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a popular south Indian actress at Kochi has reported threats seeking to alter his statement.

Vipin Lal, a native of Bekal in Kasargod district, lodged a petition and a case was also registered.

Actor Dileep is among the accused in the case. Many key witnesses have already turned hostile in the case. The prosecution has also alleged attempts to influence witnesses in the case.

According to police, the complainant alleged that he received a letter threatening him for giving a statement against the accused. A probe was initiated into the complaint.

The prosecution says the actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang at the behest of Dileep in February 2017. Dileep was arrested in this connection in July 2017 and was granted bail in October.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dileep
sexual assault
threats
Kerala

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 