Army thanks Stalin for Tamil Nadu’s help in the aftermath of chopper crash

Stalin rushed to Nilgiris on December 8 evening and was briefed by officers from the Army at the Army Centre in Wellington

  • Dec 12 2021, 22:59 ist
Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat, on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanking him for the help rendered by the state government to the armed forces in handling the situation following the tragic crash of an IAF helicopter in the Nilgiris on December 8.

The crash killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 Army officers and personnel.

“Your act of rushing to Nilgiris immediately after coming to know of the crash and paying respects to those who lost their lives in the crash softened our hearts. You have secured a place in the hearts of thousands of army personnel, army officers and their families,” Lt. Gen Arun said.

The Army officer, according to a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, thanked the state government for rendering every possible help in its capacity. “Such support will encourage youngsters to join the Army in the future in the interests of the nation. Your actions have sent a message to soldiers that the Tamil Nadu government supports them,” the officer said.

Stalin rushed to Nilgiris on December 8 evening and was briefed by officers from the Army at the Army Centre in Wellington. The next day, the Chief Minister paid his last respects to the deceased.

