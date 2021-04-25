Arrested journalist Siddique Kappan chained to bed, writes Kerala CM Vijayan in letter to UP counterpart

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to ensure humane treatment towards Malayali journalist Siddiqe Kappan who was held under UAPA.

Kappan, who was arrested on October 5, 2020 while he was proceeding to Hathras, tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a hospital in Mathura.

Kappan's wife Raihanath alleged that he was being chained like an animal to a cot at the hospital and was not even allowed to go to the toilet. Instead, he was provided a can to urinate in and was not able to take food. She also lamented that the Kerala Chief Minister was not intervening in the family's plight.

A group of MPs from Kerala and Kappan's wife had also written to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking an urgent intervention. A request seeking to expedite further steps of a Habeas Corpus petition was also sent to the Chief Justice.

Vijayan said in the letter to the UP Chief Minister that it was brought to his attention by some prominent journalists and Kerala Union of Working Journalists that Kappan was facing serious health problems and was chained to his bed at a hospital in Mathura and his health condition was precarious.

Vijayan urged that Kappan be shifted to another super specialty hospital considering his health problems. People in general and the media fraternity in particular are anxious to know about his predicament and human rights, and are very much concerned about his plight, he said in the letter.