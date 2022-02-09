As Covid cases dip, Kerala reduces price of consumables

With the daily Covid cases nose-diving to below 30,000- mark from 50,000 cases, the rates of Covid consumables have also been lowered, State Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the new rates, a RT-PCR test will cost Rs 300 (old rate Rs 500)and Antigen test Rs 100(300).

A PPE kit will now cost Rs 175 to Rs 154 depending on the size of it, likewise a N-95 mask cost will range from Rs 5.50 to Rs 15.

George said strict action will be there against those who fleece the public.

