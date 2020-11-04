As ED tightens grip on Bineesh, Congress targets CPM

While the Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday carried out a search at the house of Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, the Congress alleged that the CPM could have been aware of the illegal activities of Bineesh.

Apart from search at Bineesh's house in the city, which was continuing till late in the evening, ED conducted raids at premises of some of his associates who were believed to be his 'benamis'. There were unconfirmed reports that Bineesh's relatives were not willing to endorse certain documents recovered from the house.

ED's moves were a part of an ongoing probe against Bineesh in connection with his involvement in Bengaluru based drug peddling racket. ED already got information regarding around Rs. 5 crore illegal money handled by Bineesh since 2012.

Though Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also used to stay at this house earlier, he later shifted to CPM owned flat in the city.

Apart from Bineesh's house, searches were conducted at the house and commercial establishments of a city-based businessman who has been a long term associate of Bineesh.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that it was hard to believe that the CPM and the left-front government remained in the dark about Bineesh's involvement in illegal activities and amassment of wealth. The silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the ED action against Bineesh was mysterious, he alleged.

Balakrishnan said on Tuesday that actions of ED were being glorified by the Congress even as Sonia Gandhi alleged that central agencies were dancing to the tune of BJP. The media was spreading baseless news against the CPM, he alleged.