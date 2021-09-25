As leaders quit, unrest in Kerala Congress continues

Unrest in the Congress in Kerala continues as senior leader V M Sudheeran quit the political affairs committee of the party.

Four prominent leaders of the party quit over the last few weeks expressing displeasure over the selection of new district presidents of the party. Three of them have even joined the CPM.

The resignation of Sudheeran, who is a former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, from the political affairs committee was also learnt to be due to displeasure with the new state leaders of the party, Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and leader of opposition V D Satheesan, as the selection of office bearers of KPCC was progressing.

While Sudheeran declined to comment on the reason for quitting, sources close to him said that he was unhappy over not involving senior leaders in the ongoing selection of office bearers.

Kerala PCC president said that he was unaware of the reason for Sudheeran to quit the Political Affairs Committee as he was yet to go through the contents of the resignation letter. He also said that selection of office bearers of the PCC and the district committees were in final stages.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar, who is in Kerala as part of the selection of new office bearers, said that he would meet Sudheeran if required after holding talks with the party leaders on the matter.

Meanwhile, the state leadership of the party is caught up in a tight spot as senior leaders were pushing for their loyalists to the KPCC office bearer posts. Senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala were quite upset over the selection of district committee presidents and had expressed their resentment in the open. Later the state leadership held talks with them and settled the row.

Check out the latest videos from DH: