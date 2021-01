The Assembly elections in Kerala are likely to be held before April 30.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena is learnt to have proposed to the Election Commission of India that the elections shall be preferably held before April 30, considering factors like the Ramzan festival and CBSE examinations.

The current government's term ends by the end of May. A team of ECI is expected to visit Kerala next week to review the arrangements. The dates will be finalised later.