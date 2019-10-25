ATM's alarm system alerts cops, scares masked burglar

As police units scrambled, the burglar fled but not before CCTVs captured his hasty retreat early Friday.

A masked burglar abandoned his bid to break open an automated teller machine at a private bank's kiosk near here as he triggered an alarm, alerting police.

His crude attempt to tamper with the Federal Bank's ATM activated its Remote Monitoring System which sent an alert to the local police.

Police have gathered evidence, a bank press release said, adding it has not sustained any loss due to the attempt.

