Ayodhya: 'Supreme but not infallible' says Owaisi

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the apex court is indeed "supreme but not infallible".

Addressing media at his Sastripuram residence here, the Hyderabad MP made it clear that Muslims don't need 5 acres of land offer. "We should reject that donation," he said.

"Muslims are not that deprived that they cant buy 5 acres of land for the almighty in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Please don't patronise us, he said.

Asaduddin, however, said that he had full faith in the Constitution and will continue to fight for the rights of Muslims. He said that he fully agrees with the stand taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on the verdict that the Board was not satisfied with the verdict.

He expressed dismay and called it an irony as the apex court handed over the responsibility of building a temple to the very people that demolished the Babri Masjid.

"What would have been the judgement of the Supreme court if the Masjid was not demolished," Owaisi asked.

He reminded that the apex court has mentioned that the demolition is indeed an illegal act. He said that there is no bargain over the land on which the Masjid stood till 6 December 1992. The Majlis chief said he would continue telling the generations to come how the Masjid was demolished.

"The country is moving towards a Hindu Rashtra. The Sangh Parivar forces would move forward to unform civil code after Ayodhya," he observed.

He feared that Sangh parivar would bring Kashi and Mathura issues to the fore and the apex court verdict could be misinterpreted. "Modi 2.0 is to make India a Hindu Rashtra. Congress is the major accomplice in the crime," he said.

"Inshallah nothing will happen to the country. There will be peace in the country. I have a right to speak," he said asking people to maintain peace.