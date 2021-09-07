Ban on Ganesh Chaturthi festivities only to avoid spike in Covid-19 cases: CM Stalin

Rejecting a demand by BJP to allow the public celebration of Vinayagar Chaturthi in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state government imposed a ban on the installation of idols in public places only to avoid a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Stalin also cited the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kerala after the state government relaxed restrictions during Onam and Bakrid, reminding that the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban on all religious festivals till September 15.

Acknowledging that potters who make Ganesha idols would lose their business this year too, Stalin announced Rs 5,000 as a relief to 3,000 potters who specialise in making the idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. This would mean that the 3,000 potters would get Rs 10,000 as relief this year if one adds the Rs 5,000 they get as relief every year during monsoon season.

The Chief Minister made the announcement as he reiterated his government’s decision to ban religious festivals while responding to BJP MLA ‘Nainar’ Nagendran’s demand that Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations be allowed.

“The Union Government sent a circular asking all state governments to take steps to ensure that people don’t crowd at public places till September 30, 2021. The courts have also stressed the same point. Kerala relaxed rules for Onam and Bakrid and that led to a spike in fresh cases. We have not been able to completely control the spread of Covid-19 yet,” Stalin said.

He added that the ban was limited to public celebrations while people can celebrate the festival inside their homes. This is the second consecutive year that Tamil Nadu has banned celebrations of Vinayagar Chaturthi in public due to Covid-19.

Stalin’s reiteration comes a day after TN BJP chief K Annamalai criticising the DMK government for not allowing celebrations of Vinayagar Chaturthi while “neighbouring states” have allowed. He also said BJP workers will install 1 lakh Vinayagar idols outside their houses and perform poojas on September 10.

