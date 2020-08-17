Ban on Vinayagar Chaturthi pooja casts shadow on AIADMK-BJP alliance

A political storm is brewing in Tamil Nadu over the AIADMK government’s decision to ban installation of Lord Vinayagar idols and their procession during Vinayagar Chaturthi later this week. The government’s decision has put the ruling AIADMK in a spot with its ally BJP and other Hindu outfits seeking to know why cannot Vinayagar idols be installed when TASMAC shops can be opened across the state.

The BJP has come out in the open to condemn the government’s decision and wants rollback of the decision. Vinayagar Chaturthi is celebrated with much fervour in Tamil Nadu as lakhs of idols will be installed in cities, towns, and villages.

The state government cited the Covid-19 lockdown as the reason for not allowing installation of idols in the state and their procession. Organisers of the events in various cities and towns wanted installation of idols and given an undertaking that they will not go on a procession like they do normally.

The BJP has also come out in support of the Hindu Munnani, the organisation which is at the forefront of Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations in the state especially in Chennai, which has threatened to install the idols despite the ban.

“Why is the government hell-bent on preventing people from worshipping Vinayagar? We told the officials that we will install small-sized idols in the state and asked them to allow people to come out and worship the God in times of Covid-19. When TASMAC shops that sell liquor can be opened, why cannot we install Vinayagar idols?” A T Elangovan, President of Hindu Munnani’s Chennai unit, asked.

BJP opposing the decision comes close of the heels of the party projecting itself as the “saviour of Hindus” following a controversy over a YouTube channel making disparaging comments against Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a collection of songs in praise of Lord Murugan.

BJP and AIADMK had sparred last month over a statue of the latter’s founder M G Ramachandran draped with a saffron shawl. While the AIADMK called the incident an “insult” to MGR, the BJP said it saw no wrong since saffron was a holy colour.

As speculation mounted about the future of AIADMK-BJP alliance, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Vanathi Srinivasan said the tie-up has nothing to do with the issue.

“Alliance is purely a political arrangement, but every political party has its own ideology. We only want the ban on installation of idols to be lifted so that people can come out and worship the god. Anyways people are coming out for their needs. Let them come out and pray too,” she told DH.