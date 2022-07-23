Battered by rains, Telangana braces for more downpour

Even as several parts of Telangana are reeling under the aftermath of last week’s downfall and floods, more rains are predicted for the state over the next three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Friday night of heavy to extremely heavy rains in Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.

Orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains is predicted in Khammam, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Hyderabad city has been receiving rains since Friday morning, which threw life out of gear. Several colonies in low-lying areas like Nizampet were swamped, and rainwater stagnation has caused heavy traffic jams on several roads.

Met officials have advised the authorities to restrict public movement and activate response forces.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government is reviewing the situation and has kept the official machinery in the districts on high alert. Earlier this week, the TRS government submitted a report to the central government on the preliminary estimations of flood losses due to nature’s fury in the state.

The estimated losses due to flood-related damages were pegged at Rs 1,400 crore. The state has requested the Union to extend Rs 1,000 crore as immediate financial assistance.

The roads and building department have incurred a loss of Rs 498 crore due to erosion of roads and causeways, Panchayat Raj Rs 449 crore, irrigation department Rs 33 crore, municipal administration Rs 379 crore and energy department Rs 7 crore. About Rs 25 crore losses were estimated due to submergence, house collapse etc., incidents. The Godavari basin areas from Nizamabad to Bhadrachalam in Telangana have already received heavy rainfalls and unprecedented floods in July.