Beedi worker, who donated life savings to aid Covid-19 efforts, invited to Kerala govt's swearing-in ceremony

Among the 500 VIPs invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is a beedi worker. The event is slated to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Chaladan Janardhanan, hailing from Kuruva in Kannur, shot to limelight last month by contributing almost his entire savings to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. From his bank balance of Rs 2,00,850, he contributed Rs 2 lakh to the relief fund. His gesture garnered much appreciation from various quarters, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Read | Karnataka announces Rs 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package

Janardhanan told reporters that he never expected such a moment in life. A government official handed over the official invitation to him the other day. But due to the Covid-19 situation, he may keep off of traveling up to Thiruvananthapuram to attend the event.

The 63-year-old has been into beedi-making right from his youth and he worked with Kerala Dinesh Beedi, a popular workers' cooperative based in Kannur.

He had said he was moved by the assurance of Pinarayi Vijayan that the state government would provide Covid vaccines free of cost to all. Hence, the CPM supporter decided to donate his entire savings to the CM Relief Fund. While his wife died earlier, his two children supported his gesture.