Bengaluru-based Malayali offers 18,001 ghee-filled coconuts at Sabrimala

It was for the first time that this many ghee coconuts were offered by a devotee at the temple

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 05 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 21:52 ist
The coconuts being offered at the temple. Credit: Special arrangement

A Bengaluru-based Malayali businessman made 18,001 ghee-filled coconuts as offering at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, which is the highest ever.

The devotee, identified as Vishnu Sharan Bhatt, made the offering on Wednesday, at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. It was for the first time that this many ghee coconuts were offered by a devotee at the temple, the temple authorities informed.

Ghee coconut is one of the main offerings at the hill shrine. It requires 2,280 kilograms of ghee and 7.5 tonnes of coconuts. Ten priests had taken couple of days to fill the ghee in the coconuts and it was transported to the hill shrine in tractors.

The devotee was not present while making the offering. Instead his relatives and friends were present.

