Bheemla Nayak: Chandrababu Naidu supports Pawan, criticizes CM

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has expressed solidarity with estranged ally Pawan Kalyan, while alleging that the Jaganmohan Reddy government is harassing the actor turned politician over his latest release Bheemla Nayak.

The YSRCP government has reportedly deployed revenue, police officials etc to ensure that no benefit, extra shows are held or tickets are sold at higher prices.

Kalyan, chief of Janasena Party, has been a vocal critic of Jagan's policies. His much anticipated Bheemla Nayak, a remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, was released on Friday.

“While other state governments are engaged in efforts to bring their people back home safely from Ukraine, AP chief minister is busy with his vindictive acts against Bheemla Nayak,” Naidu tweeted.

“All public problems, grievances are set aside and revenue officials are positioned at the theatres. After other sectors, Jagan has now targeted the film industry too. His dealing with Bheemla Nayak is akin to state sponsored terrorism,” the former CM further said.

Naidu romped to power in 2014 in an alliance with the BJP and the crucial support of Janasena. The three parties contested separately in the 2019 elections, when Jagan became the chief minister.

The Jagan government had last year brought in an order which has slashed the cinema ticket prices across the state. The move was largely seen as targeting Pawan and the Telugu film industry dominated by Kammas, Kapus. The GO was later stayed by the AP high court.

After concerns expressed over survival of the movie industry at lowered ticket prices, Jagan, had earlier this month held talks with the Telugu film industry leaders including Pawan's elder brother K Chiranjeevi. Stating that the talks were fruitful, Chiranjeevi said that a new GO with revised ticket prices is expected by the end of February.

Meanwhile, Pawan's fans are agitated over the alleged delay in the GO release and restrictions imposed on Bheemla Nayak. In Gudivada, ministers Kodali Nani and Perni Venkataramaiah faced protests from Pawan's fans. Cinematography minister Perni commented that the movie release should have been postponed for the revised prices to kick in.

