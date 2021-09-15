Big relief for AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy as CBI court dismisses bail cancellation pleas

A special CBI court in Hyderabad has on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju seeking cancellation of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy's bail.

Jagan, as the YSRCP chief is popularly known, was arrested in the disproportionate assets case by the CBI in May 2012 when he was representing the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament. He has been out on bail since September 2013 and became the chief minister of AP in May 2019.

In April this year, Raju had petitioned the CBI court for cancellation of the bail granted to Jagan, claiming bail condition violations, and apprehending that the CM was using his position to influence the persons connected with the case, seating them in plum positions.

Subsequently, the Narasapuram MP filed another petition for the cancellation of the bail of co-accused in the alleged quid pro quo deals case Vijayasai Reddy, who is the YSRCP Parliamentary party leader. The CBI court, which completed the hearings last month and posted its verdict on September 15, has now turned down this plea too.

Reacting to the order, Raju said he would approach the higher courts seeking review of the judgment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Telangana high court had refused to direct the transfer of the bail cancellation pleas to another court. Ahead of the CBI court's verdict date, Raju had approached the high court under suspicion that the ruling could be favourable to Jagan and Vijayasai.

The DA case pertains to the alleged quid pro quo investments made by various firms in Jagan's companies, when his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 2004-09, in return for favours like allocation of land and other resources.

Central agencies CBI and ED had investigated the claims of criminal conspiracy etc., against Jagan in the case involving several industrialists, ministers and top bureaucrats. Jagan is the prime accused and YSRCP Parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy is the second accused in the 11 charge sheets filed by the probe agency.

