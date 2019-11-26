Bindu Ammini in hospital; Trupti Desai seeks protection

Bindu Ammini, who was attacked using a pepper or chilly spray at Kochi on Tuesday, has been hospitalised.

One activist was arrested by the police in this connection, while more Hindu activists, including women, gathered in front of the Kochi city police commissioner office raising Ayyappa chants protesting against Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai and others who were insisting on entering Sabariamala Ayyappa temple.

Bindu suffered the attack at the Kochi city police commissioner office premises, causing much embarrassment to the police. As she was walking to the commissioner office from a cab, the activist walked towards her and sprayed the chilly or pepper spray on her face. The incident triggered strong protest against the police. The police later nabbed the accused who was identified as Sreenath, a worker of voluntary outfit Hindu Helpline.

Bindu was taken to district general hospital and being subjected to observation.

Meanwhile, the Hindu activists protesting in front of the commissioner office said that they don't have any connection with the person who sprayed chilly or pepper on Bindu.

Senior police officers reached the city police commissioner office and reportedly urged Trupti and others not to proceed to Sabarimala temple.

Sources said that the police repeated government stand that Trupti and others may get specific court order for police protection to visit Sabarimala as the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages was now was under review. If Trupti and others insist on proceeding to Sabarimala, the police may even explore options like preventive detention to avoid a law and order break down. Police were taking legal opinion in this regard, said sources.

Meanwhile, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged of a conspiracy behind Trupti's visit. It could be an attempt to sabotage Sabarimala pilgrimage, he said.

Trupti who reached Nedumbasserry airport in Kochi, accompanied by around five other women, during the early hours of Tuesday told a section of media that she opted this day for Sabarimala temple visit as it was the Constitution Day of India. The Constitution gives right of equality and right to pray, which were being denied at Sabarimala. So we will go to Sabarimala, she said.

Trupti said that she had sent requests to top government and police authorities seeking protection to visit Sabarimala, but did not get any reply. As police personnel at the airport declined her request for security, Trupti along with couple of women who accompanied her proceeded to the city police commissioner office. Bindu Ammini also accompanied her.

While the left front government in Kerala favoured women entry during the last pilgrimage season in the wake of a Supreme Court order lifting ban on entry of women in 10-50 age category, this time the government had taken a stand against entry of women in 10-50 age group as the Supreme Court referred the review petitions to a seven-member bench.