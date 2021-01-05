Bird flu declared a state disaster in Kerala

Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kerala has declared bird flu as a state disaster in the wake of the disease being reported in two districts.

State Animal Husbandry Director Dr K M Dileep said that stringent steps were already initiated to curb the spread of the infection to other districts. Restrictions were imposed in the trade of chicken, duck and eggs in the districts where bird flu was reported. Culling of nearly 50,000 birds was also progressing.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu was also learnt to have imposed restrictions in transporting hen and eggs from Kerala to Tamil Nadu by enhancing vigil along the borders.

So far, bird flu cases were reported at Karthikapally and Kuttanad areas of Alappuzha and Neendoor of Kottayam. Bird flu was declared as a state disaster in order to empower the authorities to take precautionary measures strictly.

