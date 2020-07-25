Bishop Franco Mulakkal moves Supreme Court for discharge in nun rape case

Bishop Franco moves SC for discharge in nun rape case

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 25 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 17:47 ist
Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar's former Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal has approached the Supreme Court seeking discharge in the nun rape case, alleging he has been framed in the case out of feeling of revenge on objecting to financial dealings of the victim.

The petition by him was filed in the court on Friday. The Kerala government, as well as the victim, have also filed a plea opposing his petition.

Among other grounds, Mulakkal contended there were discrepancies in the nun's version, warranting his discharge in the case. He challenged the Kerala High Court's order rejecting his plea for discharge.

He was arrested in September, 2018 in the case on a complaint made by the nun in the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation, alleging he raped her multiple times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The Kerala police had filed a charge sheet against him. He was released on bail in October, 2018.

