BJP wants Andhra Pradesh governor's intervention to make CM Jagan lift curbs on Ganesh festivities

The Andhra Pradesh BJP has sought the intervention of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for lifting the Andhra Pradesh government imposed curbs on the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

The saffron party's leaders and cadres are agitating against the ban on pandals and public festivities imposed by the YSRCP administration because of the Covid-19 threat.

The BJP leaders are terming these restrictions as the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's “clear discrimination towards Hindus and their sentiments.”

“The government has recently allowed the installation of alams at ashoorkhanas during Muharram and allowed 30-40 people gather in the majlis. Few days back, we have witnessed large-scale gatherings for paying tributes to late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The CM himself had personally participated in those gatherings,” said the BJP leaders in their memorandum to the governor on Tuesday.

BJP has pointed that the local body elections were conducted in the state amidst the Covid-19 second wave earlier this year. “Now, schools and colleges are opened and even theatres are operating. Many public and private events are being conducted. But surprisingly the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a ban on Ganesh pandals,” said Somu Veerraju, state BJP chief.

The BJP has also brought to the governor’s notice an incident in Guntur where Ganesh idols on sale were seized by the municipal officials and allegedly taken away in a garbage truck.

“It is shocking to note that in many places the idols made by artisans are being destroyed depriving them of their livelihood and carried away in garbage trucks,” the BJP said in the letter terming such incidents as an affront to the revered Hindu god.

The saffron party is pointing out that "in neighbouring Telangana, no permissions are required to set up Ganesh pandals. Even in Karnataka, the government has issued guidelines allowing the celebrations adhering to Covid-19 protocol.”

