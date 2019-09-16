Boat tragedy: Search resumes for missing people

Search for the missing persons in the Sunday’s boat tragedy in East Godavari district resumed on Monday morning. The rescue team is trying to locate the bodies of the tourists in the deepest section of the Godavari river near Kuchchulur, where a private tourist boat carrying 73 people capsized killing eight. Twenty six tourists reached shore to safety and were given first aid.



With two helicopters, a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy and deep divers equipped with sonar equipotent, NDRF and SDRF teams are participating in the massive rescue operations.

There seems to be no hope of retrieving the 39 missing tourists from both the Telugu states as the accident occurred 24 hours ago. “The area where the accident occurred is the deepest and the drivers of the boat seem to have no understanding of the spot which is considered the most precarious enroute Papikondalu,” said AP Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas. He reasoned that any local driver would have steered the boat to Tutikunta which is safer but the driver decided to take it towards Kuchchulur, he said. “It was also said that the passengers on the top deck who were enjoying the ride came to one side as a part of a game forcing the boat to turn turtle,” he said.



Meanwhile five of the eight bodies recovered from the river have been sent for postmortem at the Rajahmundry general hospital. Over 20 ambulances have been kept ready to transport the bodies to their native places. Telangana ministers Puvvada Ajay and Errebelli Dayakar Rao have reached the spot and are also reviewing arrangements to take the survivors back to their places. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also take an aerial survey of the area and will address media.



According to Dharma Sastra of Kakinada port, the ill-fated boat had a valid fitness certificate till November this year. “However, the Irrigation Department has to issue permit to travel considering the flood level. The boat seems to have ventured into water without that permit,” Mohan Rao, the Dhouleswaram Head Works executive engineer said.



Meanwhile the selfless daring fishermen who saved 26 precious lives on Sunday won accolades from all. They belong to Kuchchulur, Mandam and Tutigunta villages adjacent to the spot where the boat capsized. “The river suddenly narrows to 300 meters due to rocky area. Swirls are common, hence we never venture in that direction,” Ungarala Seenu, one of the fishermen said.