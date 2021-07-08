Bouquets and brickbats for Kerala on Covid management

While the Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the crowding of people in front of liquor outlets in the state even as the Covid cases in Kerala remained high, a central team that reviewed the situations in Kerala reportedly expressed satisfaction over the treatment and vaccination measures.

Hearing a public interest litigation on the over crowding in front of the liquor outlets, Justice Devan Ramachandran said that at least one metre distance needed to be maintained among people to avoid spread of Covid. But it was not being followed as people could be seen crowding in front of the liquor outlets.

The court also observed that arrangements should be made for customers at the outlets so they can purchase the liquor of their choice in a civilised manner without waiting in roads for hours. The court also sought the response of the state Excise department and the Kerala State Beverages Corporation that runs the retail outlets.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the central team that reviewed the Covid management of Kerala expressed satisfaction on the treatment of Covid patients, vaccination drive and steps taken to avoid oxygen shortage and ICU bed management. The state requested the Centre to ensure adequate Covid vaccine supply.

The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala continued to remain above 10.83 per cent on Thursday also. With 13,772 more fresh cases being reported on Thursday, the total number of Covid active cases in Kerala reached 1.10 lakh.

