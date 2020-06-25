British national dies in Amritanandamayi Ashram in Kerala

A 45-year-old British national died at Mata Amritanantamayi Math in Kerala's Kollam district on Wednesday night allegedly after falling from the seventh floor of the building.

Primafaice it was suspected that she ended her own life. The deceased was identified as Steffade Fiona.

Local police said the Math authorities maintained that Fiona was showing signs of depression and had made a bid to end her life in broad daylight before. She reached the Math in January as a devotee, but was unable to return due to the lockdown.

The Karunagapally police, which registered a case of unnatural death, said that post-mortem examination was being done and further investigation was on. Fiona's sister in the UK was informed and was upset that her sister was unable to return.

Meanwhile, Kerala tourism department sources said that there were enough options for foreigners stuck in Kerala due to Covid-19 to return in special flights operated by respective countries. Around 200 British nationals flew back to the UK, while some preferred to stay back.