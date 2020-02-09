BS Yediyurappa promises ministerial berth to Umesh Katti

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that senior legislator Umesh Katti would be accommodated in the cabinet in coming days.

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, he said that portfolios would be allotted to the newly inducted legislators into the cabinet on Monday.

Talking about the new budget, BSY said, "Preparations are in full swing to present the budget. The appointment of heads to various corporations and boards would be done after the budget".

On CAA, the CM said that the government would implement it without fail.