Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna's book launched 

Sebastian and Sons is a celebration of creators of Mridangam and the book will be considered successful if a reader is able to come out with 10 questions about the society and its system, its author Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna said.

The book, which stoked a controversy even before its release after Kalakshetra Foundation withdrew permission to launch, was released by Rajmohan Gandhi and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan at the Asian College of Journalism.

The hall was jampacked and hundreds of people watched the event from the lawns where it was beamed live. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, several legal luminaries and others were in attendance.

Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mridangam Makers explores the struggles of people, predominantly from the Dalit community, who make Mridangams but are not recognised by its players or those who enjoy sounds that come out of them.

Dwelling deep into the controversy, Thirumavalavan, a prominent Dailt leader, said Krishna, the author, challenges Lord Krishna who insisted on four varnas in life. "When Krishna was in trouble, Ram came for his rescue," he said pointing to senior journalist N Ram who helped in getting the ACJ auditorium for the book launch.

Rajmohan Gandhi said the world is now able to see something common about Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Subash Chandra Bose, Periyar and Jawaharlal Nehru thanks to some. "Thanks to some whom I shall not name, we could see something common in all of them," he said.

In his speech, Krishna said he doesn't expect anyone to appreciate the book. "I don't want anyone to praise me. If a reader is able to throw 10 questions at himself about the society, I would consider it as success of the book," he said.