Case against bishop over 'narcotic jihad' remark

The Kottayam district police on Monday registered the case against Bishop of Pala in Kottayam Joseph Kallarangatt

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 02 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 22:34 ist
Even as the Kerala government earlier rejected the demands to initiate legal action against a bishop for his 'narcotic jihad' remarks, a local court directed the police to register a case.

The Kottayam district police on Monday registered the case against Bishop of Pala in Kottayam Joseph Kallarangatt on charges of promoting hatred among religions.

A magistrate court in the district ordered the police to register the case on the basis of a petition filed by a leader of All India Imams' Council.

Religious leaders, including heads of various churches, had flayed the remarks of the bishop recently that 'jihadis' were trying to destroy non-Muslims through 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad'.

The statement had triggered widespread resentment and demonstrations against the bishop.

