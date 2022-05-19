K Sudhakaran booked for remark against Pinarayi Vijayan

Case against K Sudhakaran for remark against Kerala CM; Oppn highlights Vijayan's derogatory remarks

Congress leaders alleged that the CPM was trying to create an unwanted controversy in view of the upcoming assembly bye-election

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 19 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 15:28 ist
KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran. Credit: PTI Photo

As the ruling CPM in Kerala is stepping up attack against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran over his recent remark that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was like a 'dog with a broken chain', the Congress camps are countering it by highlighting the usage of derogatory remarks by Vijayan earlier.

On Thursday, a police case was registered against Sudhakaran in connection with his recent remark against Vijayan. The Kochi city police registered the case on the basis of a petition filed by the local leader of CPM's youth outfit Democratic Youth Federation of India. Section 153 of Indian Penal Code for creating provocation with the intention of causing riot was invoked.

Congress leaders alleged that the CPM was trying to create an unwanted controversy in view of the upcoming assembly bye-election. Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that Pinarayi Vijayan had used derogatory remarks against political opponents earlier and no cases were then initiated.

Sudhakaran had earlier stated that it was a colloquial usage and also said that he would withdraw it if it had personally hurt Vijayan.

Congress supporters are spreading video footage of Vijayan's earlier derogatory remarks on social media. Vijayan had once termed RSP leader and Lok Sabha MP N K Premachandran a stinker ('Paranari' in Malayalam) and a bishop as a wretched creature ('Nikrishtajeevi').

Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara police in Kochi registered a case against one person on charges of defaming Congress candidate in the by-poll Uma Thomas in a social media post. The case was registered on the basis of a petition filed by Congress MP Jebi Mather.The accused was learnt to be a pro-Left service organisation leader.

India News
Kerala
K Sudhakaran
Pinarayi Vijayan

