CBI quizzes Kerala CM Vijayan's former secretary in corruption case

The CBI on Thursday took a statement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary M Sivasankar in connection with a case of alleged corruption in awarding work of an UAE agency funded housing project in Kerala.

Sivasankar, who is now principal secretary of sports and youth affairs department, was summoned by Sivasankar to Kochi office and quizzed. He refused to comment to the media.

Sivasankar allegedly received a commission of Rs 1 crore from a construction firm that was awarded the work of the UAE agency-funded housing project for the homeless. The alleged corruption came to light after the UAE consulate linked gold smuggling case surfaced.

Sivasankar was earlier under suspension after he was arrested by the customs and enforcement directorate in cases pertaining to gold smuggling. He was later reinstated.