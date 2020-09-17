Central team conducts salinity study of Mahadayi river

A team from the Rourkee based National Institute of Hydrology on Thursday arrived in Goa to conduct a salinity study of the Mahadayi river (Mhadei in Goa), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The NIH had been tasked with measuring the salinity of the Mahadayi river by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in July this year, following a request by the Goa government, which is opposing Karnataka's proposed Kalasa-Bhanduri water diversion project across the inter-state river.

"A team of National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) today conducted salinity study of Mahadayi river at various locations in the Basin. I am thankful to the Union Government and more particularly the Minister for Jal Shakti @gssjodhpur ji for quick response to our request," Sawant tweeted on Thursday.

Opposing the Kalasa-Bhanduri project, which aims to divert water from the Mahadayi river to the deficit basin of the Malaprabha river, the Goa government has argued before the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Mahadayi Interstate Water Dispute Tribunal as well as the Supreme Court, that diversion of water from the river's basin would lead to increased salinity of Goa's water table and cause "ecological destruction" in the state.