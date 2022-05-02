Chandrababu Naidu calls Andhra Pradesh a ‘Jungle Raj’ under Jaganmohan Reddy

Citing a spate of rapes and murders, and other heinous crimes in Andhra Pradesh, Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu said the state has become “Jungle Raj” under Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s governance.

Proclaiming that there is a state-wide breakdown of law and order, the Telugu Desam Party chief has urged the Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy to become tougher on crime and prevent “the state from becoming the country’s most feared hotbed of crime and criminals.”

In a missive to the DGP on Monday, Naidu said, “the three-year ‘Jungle Raj’ has only stood out for non-stop rapes and murders, encroachments and land-grabs, and indiscriminate mafia activities in liquor, sand mining, ganja and drugs.”

Naidu claimed there were 31 incidents of assaults against women in Andhra Pradesh in April alone.

“People are living in constant fear and insecurity, suffering loss of lives, property and dignity. The ruling YSRCP goons are committing murder and molestation with impunity,” Naidu stated. He further accused the leader of YSRCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) of promoting drinking as well as drug use that is precipitating the increase in crime in the state.

“The government’s complacency has further emboldened the ruling party goons. This has caused a steady rise in violence and atrocities on women,” he stated. According to Naidu, in the past three days alone several incidents of violence against women, robberies, and other crimes were reported in the state.

To further prove his point, Naidu brought up the gang-rape of a pregnant woman at a railway station, the gang-rape of a mentally challenged woman at Vijayawada government hospital and the murder of a political activist in Dwaraka Tirumala.

According to the TDP chief, there has been no police action in the murder case of YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad, who was killed in broad daylight in G Kothapalli village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal. Naidu said that the wife of the deceased has claimed YSRCP MLA Talari Venkat Rao and his men are behind the murder.

Naidu listed out various other heinous crimes across the state to further elaborate his stance about 'Jungle Raj’ in state. He mentioned the case of a YSRCP leader molesting a Dalit woman in Prakasam district, the case of a man in Machilipatnam sexually molesting his underaged stepdaughter and getting her pregnant, and the case of a burnt body of a woman found in Vizianagaram district.

