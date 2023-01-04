Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan, Andhra Pradesh police for blocking his Kuppam tour

A tense situation prevailed in Kuppam on Wednesday as TDP president Chandrababu Naidu arrived in his home constituency for a three-day tour as part of his ‘Idem karma rashtraniki’ (What’s this ill-fate for AP) programme.

The police at Pedduru in Chittoor district stopped the former chief minister, who was on his way in a convoy from Bengaluru airport to Kuppam and handed him a notice stating denial of permission for his roadshow, etc., activities.

Citing the stampede incident at Naidu’s roadshow in Kandukur last week that killed eight TDP supporters, the Jaganmohan government issued an order prohibiting public meetings and rallies on and along the highways, municipal, and panchayat roads across the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police baton charged TDP workers in Kuppam and seized a campaign vehicle. At Pedduru, TDP workers clashed with the police, who assembled in large numbers and blocked Naidu’s convoy from proceeding forward.

Naidu disembarked from his car and got into a heated argument with Palamaner DSP Sudhakar R and other officers, who asked him to stop his roadshow.