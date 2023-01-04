Naidu hits out at Jagan for blocking his Kuppam tour

Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan, Andhra Pradesh police for blocking his Kuppam tour

He demanded to know why permission was being denied for his visit but the SDPO did not give any reason and left

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 04 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 03:10 ist
Chandrababu Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

A tense situation prevailed in Kuppam on Wednesday as TDP president Chandrababu Naidu arrived in his home constituency for a three-day tour as part of his ‘Idem karma rashtraniki’ (What’s this ill-fate for AP) programme.

The police at Pedduru in Chittoor district stopped the former chief minister, who was on his way in a convoy from Bengaluru airport to Kuppam and handed him a notice stating denial of permission for his roadshow, etc., activities.

Citing the stampede incident at Naidu’s roadshow in Kandukur last week that killed eight TDP supporters, the Jaganmohan government issued an order prohibiting public meetings and rallies on and along the highways, municipal, and panchayat roads across the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police baton charged TDP workers in Kuppam and seized a campaign vehicle. At Pedduru, TDP workers clashed with the police, who assembled in large numbers and blocked Naidu’s convoy from proceeding forward.

Naidu disembarked from his car and got into a heated argument with Palamaner DSP Sudhakar R and other officers, who asked him to stop his roadshow.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chandrababu Naidu
India News
Andhra Pradesh
Telugu Desam Party
TDP

What's Brewing

IISc tool tests electrically charged bone regeneration

IISc tool tests electrically charged bone regeneration

Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

 