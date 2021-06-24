Closed down Coca-Cola plant in Kerala now turned into 600-bed Covid hospital

The 34-acre land in Palakkad, which was first used as a Coca-Cola plant two decades ago, will now be used by the Kerala government for a 600-bed Covid facility.

Due to its hazardous effects on the groundwater and toxic waste, the Coca-Cola plant was shut down after protests by the villagers, interest groups, and NGOs in that area.

“A month ago, when Covid cases were spiking in Kerala, we were looking for premises to increase infrastructure for treatment. That was when some former employees of the plant suggested that I approach Coca-Cola with the idea of using the closed unit for a hospital. The company not only handed over the building but also did the required repair work. The actual work of converting the plant into a hospital could be completed within two weeks,’’ Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty told The Indian Express.

According to the officials, they spent Rs 75 lakh to build the facility which has 100 oxygen beds and 40 ICU beds, along with 10 ventilators.

“Ten paediatric beds have been made ready, anticipating that a third wave could affect children. The hospital also has a one-kilolitre oxygen tank. A dozen doctors have been appointed by the Health department… other medical staff will be hired with the support of local bodies,” an official told.

The Electricity Minister told, “Around 300 volunteers worked for a week, day and night, to make the hospital a reality,” and added that the infrastructure and medical equipment of the facility were made with the efforts of the Health Department along with the public’s support.

V Murugadas, Chittur block panchayat president, told the publication that eight village panchayats have set aside Rs 10 lakh each, and the Chittur block panchayat Rs 30 lakh, to run the Covid treatment centre. A management committee has been formed by these local bodies to address non-medical issues, he added.